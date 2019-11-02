REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

