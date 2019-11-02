Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

