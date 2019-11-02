Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $1.00 price objective on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 25,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,425. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

