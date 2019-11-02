Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

RRGB stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

