Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.
RRGB stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.