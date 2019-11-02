RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RealReal stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10.
