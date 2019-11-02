RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

