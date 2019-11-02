Raymond James Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $34.17. 176,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $137,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,226 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 126,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

