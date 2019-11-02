Raymond James Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Whitecap Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.84.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.84. 3,256,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$6.55.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$379.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 172.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,236.32. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,651,269.69. Insiders have acquired 45,700 shares of company stock worth $166,192 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

