Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €625.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €592.00 ($688.37).

FRA:RAA traded up €14.50 ($16.86) on Friday, reaching €697.00 ($810.47). The stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €648.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €610.64. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

