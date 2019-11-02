Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $33,683,302. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

