Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 360,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,899 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 611,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 522,077 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,743,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

