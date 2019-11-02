Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QUOT. Bank of America downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. First Analysis downgraded Quotient Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 298,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,708.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $165,884. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

