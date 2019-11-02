Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 298,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,852. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,815 shares of company stock worth $165,884 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

