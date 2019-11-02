Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 22,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.32. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

QUMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

