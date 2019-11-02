QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of QuinStreet worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $22,111,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,004 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QNST traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 487,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,382. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

