Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,350 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 237,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.