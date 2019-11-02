Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 61.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.57. 1,430,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

