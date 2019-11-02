Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.73 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,207. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.