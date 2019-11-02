QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $256,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.