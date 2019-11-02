QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 50,788 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,618,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,145. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.