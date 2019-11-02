QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0016 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $535,188.00 and $614,923.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01432684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

