Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading 20.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price traded up 20.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $97.22, 8,876,316 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 547% from the average session volume of 1,371,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.48.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

