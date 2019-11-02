Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

