Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of MTDR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.00. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.35%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Posner acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $54,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,178.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

