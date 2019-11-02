Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reduced by William Blair

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.95.

Shares of BYND opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,957 shares of company stock worth $128,809,948.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

