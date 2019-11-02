Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Decreased by Analyst

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

