Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WING stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $267,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

