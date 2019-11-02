Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.98

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $17.02. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 7,887 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.