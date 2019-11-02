Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.99. 2,087,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,331. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.16.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $100,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,551 shares of company stock valued at $457,737 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

