Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 15th

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:PMD opened at $9.62 on Friday. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

