Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Financial to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.