ProxyNode Market Cap Achieves $141,487.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $141,487.00 and approximately $434.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00776144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 138,753,345 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

