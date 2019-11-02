Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of PVBC stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.
