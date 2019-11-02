Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.