Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $3.65. Providence Resources shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 36,698 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.66. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.