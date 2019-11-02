Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 60,050 shares of company stock valued at $471,002 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

PRVB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 211,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 5.79. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

