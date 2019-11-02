Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.
PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Provention Bio news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 60,050 shares of company stock valued at $471,002 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PRVB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 211,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 5.79. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.
