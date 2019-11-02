Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Prologis were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.44. 4,505,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

