Project Coin (PRJ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptopia and Crex24. Project Coin has a total market cap of $4,834.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Coin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 52,142,325 coins and its circulating supply is 51,822,315 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net . Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

