Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock worth $207,121,135. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

PG traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $123.87. 5,976,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,955. The firm has a market cap of $311.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

