Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

