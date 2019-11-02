Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,187 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

PG stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

