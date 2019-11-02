Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 164,054 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 812.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.70. 391,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

