Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,863 shares of company stock worth $207,121,135 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

