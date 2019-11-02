Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

PRVL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 55,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.66. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

