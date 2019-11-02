Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:PVG traded down C$0.80 on Friday, reaching C$12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,205. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.109314 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.05, for a total transaction of C$308,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$937,750. Also, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$1,170,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,153 shares in the company, valued at C$35,633,168.87. Insiders sold a total of 428,100 shares of company stock worth $7,385,624 over the last quarter.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

