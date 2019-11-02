Pretium Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,443 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 948% compared to the average daily volume of 996 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 70.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,874,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 774,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pretium Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 553,135 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 52.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

