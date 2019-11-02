Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) vs. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Financial Comparison

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 7.08% 1.87% 0.67% Starwood Property Trust 31.15% 10.51% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $397.27 million 1.60 $43.47 million $1.41 10.13 Starwood Property Trust $1.11 billion 6.19 $385.83 million $2.11 11.56

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

