PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE PQG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

