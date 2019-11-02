PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. PQ Group updated its FY19 guidance to ~$0.84-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 92,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.