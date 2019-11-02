PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 170,261 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.44. 958,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.