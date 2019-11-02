Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $8.32 on Friday. Power REIT has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.73% of Power REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

