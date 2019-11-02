Power Ledger Market Cap Hits $21.08 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, TDAX and ABCC. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $859,320.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01432684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,281,867 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, IDEX, DigiFinex, Huobi, Kyber Network, TDAX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bithumb, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.